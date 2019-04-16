Warriors' Stephen Curry: Leads the Warriors with 29 points

Curry finished with 29 points (8-18 FG, 5-11 3Pt, 8-8 FT), six assists, three steals, and one rebound in 34 minutes during Monday's 135-131 loss to the Clippers.

Curry scored a team-high 29 points but it was inconsequential as the Warriors blew a 31 point lead, falling to the Clippers in Game 2 of their first-round playoff series. Despite the solid scoring numbers, Curry missed a couple of late shots that could have made things very interesting and has to disappointed with the effort as a whole. The series will now shift to Los Angeles where the Clippers will be riding high heading into Game 3. Look for Curry and the rest of the usual suspects to bounce back as they aim to regain home-court advantage.

