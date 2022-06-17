Curry accumulated 34 points (12-21 FG, 6-11 3Pt, 4-4 FT), seven rebounds, seven assists, one block and two steals in 40 minutes during Thursday's 103-90 victory over Boston in Game 6 of the NBA Finals.

Curry rebounded from an 0-of-9 performance fro, beyond the arc in Game 5 -- an outing that snapped his streak of 233 consecutive games making a three. Back in peak form, Curry guided Golden State to its fourth ring in the Splash Brothers dynasty. Curry was proclaimed the Finals MVP, marking the first of his career and a perfect ending to a magical campaign for the Warriors.