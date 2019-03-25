Warriors' Stephen Curry: Leads Warriors with 26 points Sunday

Curry had 26 points (9-19 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 3-3 FT), nine rebounds, three assists, and one steal in 35 minutes during Sunday's 121-114 victory over the Pistons.

Curry was back in the starting lineup after missing the previous game due to rest. He picked up right where he left off, hitting five triples on his way to a game-high 26 points. With Denver losing to the Pacers, the Warriors have regained the number one seed in the Western Conference. Curry has been fantastic this season and is certainly one of the less-talked-about fantasy studs. There is a chance he picks up another rest day before the season is up but outside of that, should keep doing what he does on a nightly basis.