Warriors' Stephen Curry: Leads way in series-clinching victory
Curry tallied 28 points (10-16 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 5-5 FT), eight assists, seven rebounds and one steal across 37 minutes during Golden State's 113-104 win over the Pelicans in Game 5 of their Western Conference semifinal-round playoff series.
Curry once again upped his minutes and ran with the starters, leading to him equaling a playoff-high scoring total. He also was razor sharp from the field -- draining 62.5 percent of his attempts -- and posting his best assist total of the four games he played versus the Pelicans. Now seemingly back at full health, Curry will look to carry over the momentum he generated into what should be an epic battle versus the Rockets in the Western Conference finals.
More News
-
Warriors' Stephen Curry: Scores 23 in win•
-
Warriors' Stephen Curry: Struggles in return to starting lineup•
-
Warriors' Stephen Curry: Starting Game 3 vs. Pelicans•
-
Warriors' Stephen Curry: Pours in 28 points during spectacular return•
-
Warriors' Stephen Curry: Coming off bench in return•
-
Warriors' Stephen Curry: Expected to play Game 2•
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...
-
Hoops surprises -- good & bad
We look at the biggest surprises of the Fantasy Hoops season, and the likely impact on their...
-
Championship week waiver wire
Looking for someone who can take you to a championship in the final week? Check out the top...
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....