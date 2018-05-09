Warriors' Stephen Curry: Leads way in series-clinching victory

Curry tallied 28 points (10-16 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 5-5 FT), eight assists, seven rebounds and one steal across 37 minutes during Golden State's 113-104 win over the Pelicans in Game 5 of their Western Conference semifinal-round playoff series.

Curry once again upped his minutes and ran with the starters, leading to him equaling a playoff-high scoring total. He also was razor sharp from the field -- draining 62.5 percent of his attempts -- and posting his best assist total of the four games he played versus the Pelicans. Now seemingly back at full health, Curry will look to carry over the momentum he generated into what should be an epic battle versus the Rockets in the Western Conference finals.