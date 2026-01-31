Curry won't return to Friday's game against the Pistons due to right knee soreness. He'll finish the game with 23 points (7-16 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 5-5 FT), two assists, one rebound and one block across 25 minutes.

Curry was seemingly dealing with some discomfort in his knee and had a noticeable limp before exiting to the locker room in the third quarter. The superstar point guard has been dealing with right knee inflammation of late, and for now, he should be considered questionable for Tuesday's matchup against the 76ers. If Curry is forced to miss time, Pat Spencer could re-enter the rotation, and Brandin Podziemski could see more playing time in an on-ball role.