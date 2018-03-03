Warriors' Stephen Curry: Leaves game with ankle injury
Curry won't return to Friday's game against the Hawks after suffering an ankle injury.
Curry's injury has only been labeled a tweaked right ankle to this point. He twisted his ankle in the first quarter and was able to return briefly before ultimately being ruled out for the remainder of the tilt. He finishes the night with 28 points, two rebounds, and two assists in 24 minutes of action. The Warriors have a three day break before there next game, which should give Curry ample time to recover if the injury is minor. However, until further notice he should be considered questionable for that contest, Tuesday against the Nets.
