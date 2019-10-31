Warriors' Stephen Curry: Leaves game with wrist injury

Curry left Wednesday's game against the Suns with a left wrist injury and won't return, Monte Poole of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

The Warriors couldn't catch a break Wednesday, with Curry leaving the game with Golden State deep in a 27-point hole. Every precaution will be taken with the star guard as any time he misses will put the Warriors' already strained offence under even more duress. It's unclear how severe the injury is at this time, but if Curry misses any time, look for Alec Burks and Jordan Poole to see an uptick in minutes.