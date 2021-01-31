Curry tallied 28 points (11-17 FG, 6-8 3Pt), five rebounds, seven assists and two steals in a 118-91 win over Detroit on Saturday.
Curry led Golden State in scoring in the blowout win, knocking down six of eight shots from beyond the arc en route to 28 points. The star point guard also tied for the team lead with seven assists and led the Warriors with a pair of steals. Curry continues to produce elite numbers in his 12th NBA season with per-game averages of 27.7 points, 6.1 assists, 4.5 treys and 1.2 steals.
