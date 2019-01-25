Warriors' Stephen Curry: Lights up Wizards

Curry scored a game-high 38 points (14-24 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 8-8 FT) while adding four rebounds, three assists and a block in 35 minutes during Thursday' 126-118 win over the Wizards.

Washington's perimeter defense did a good job chasing Curry off the three-point line, but he responded by driving to the basket instead. The two-time MVP has still drained multiple threes in 25 straight games since returning to the lineup at the beginning of December, and he's once again teasing a 30 PPG season.