Curry posted 36 points (11-21 FG, 7-12 3Pt, 7-8 FT), four rebounds, three assists and three steals across 34 minutes Monday in the Warriors' 130-108 win over the Timberwolves.

Uncharacteristically poor shooting has marred some of Curry's box-score lines earlier this season, but the veteran point guard looks to be dialed in at this point. He's gone for 20-plus points in six consecutive games, with his 28.1 points per game coming on 49.6/85.3/42.7 percent shooting splits from the field, free-throw line and three-point land, respectively. He's also hit no fewer than three triples in any of those contests to give him an NBA-best 74 treys, 11 ahead of the Blazers' CJ McCollum for the league lead.