Curry (shoulder) will not require surgery but is expected to be sidelined closer to a month, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

The initial report on Curry suggested a return could come in around three weeks, but Charania's update suggests he's likely sitting a bit longer. Charania also indicated that Curry would be re-evaluated in a couple of weeks, at which time more clarity on his recovery could come to light. Look for Jordan Poole to take over in the backcourt alongside Klay Thompson, with Donte DiVincenzo set to mix in more as well. Curry's updated timetable carries a return date at some point in mid-January.