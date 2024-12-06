Curry (knees) is probable for Friday's game against Minnesota, Alan Horton of the Timberwolves Radio Network reports.

Curry sat out of the first leg of the back-to-back set in Thursday's win over the Rockets, though he'll likely suit up Friday as the Warriors manage his bilateral knee injuries. The superstar has appeared in three of the club's last five outings, during which he averaged 25.0 points, 7.3 assists and 6.0 rebounds while shooting 39.3 percent from the field across 31.7 minutes per contest.