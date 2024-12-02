Curry (knee) is listed as probable for Tuesday's game against Denver.

Curry returned from a one-game absence due to bilateral knee pain Saturday against the Suns and finished with 23 points, seven rebounds and four assists over 32 minutes. The two-time MVP closed out the month of November averaging 23.5 points on 47.7 percent shooting (including 44.1 percent from three on 9.8 3PA/G), 6.3 assists, 5.5 rebounds and 1.3 steals over 30.6 minutes per game across 12 outings.