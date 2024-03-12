Warriors head coach Steve Kerr said after Monday's 112-102 win over the Spurs that he doesn't expect Curry (ankle) to play Wednesday against the Mavericks, NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Kerr noted that Curry is set to have his sprained right ankle evaluated Tuesday, but at this stage, the Warriors don't seem to have much optimism that the star point guard will be ready to play Wednesday. Golden State should have a better idea regarding Curry's status for Saturday's matchup with the Lakers once he's re-evaluated Tuesday. Chris Paul and Brandin Podziemski will likely continue to handle most of the creation duties for Golden State on Wednesday with Curry expected to remain out.