Warriors head coach Steve Kerr said after Monday's 112-102 win over the Spurs that he doesn't expect Curry (ankle) to play Wednesday against the Mavericks, NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Kerr noted that Curry is set to have his sprained right ankle evaluated Tuesday, but at this stage, the Warriors don't seem to have much optimism that the star point guard will be ready to play Wednesday. Golden State should have a better idea regarding Curry's status for Saturday's matchup with the Lakers once he's re-evaluated Tuesday. Chris Paul and Brandin Podziemski will likely continue to handle most of the creation duties for Golden State on Wednesday with Curry expected to remain out.
More News
-
Warriors' Stephen Curry: Out Saturday and Monday•
-
Warriors' Stephen Curry: Confirmed out for Saturday•
-
Warriors' Stephen Curry: MRI comes back clean, timeline TBD•
-
Warriors' Stephen Curry: Waiting for imaging results•
-
Warriors' Stephen Curry: Rolls right ankle Thursday•
-
Warriors' Stephen Curry: Leading scorer in win over Bucks•