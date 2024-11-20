Curry (knee) is listed as probable for Wednesday's game against the Hawks.
Curry has been a mainstay on the injury report and is dealing with lingering left knee inflammation. The superstar played through the issue during Monday's loss to the Clippers, during which he posted 26 points (10-21 FG, 6-15 3Pt), seven rebounds, six assists and one block over 32 minutes. If things take a turn for the worse for Curry, Gary Payton and Brandin Podziemski are candidates for an increased role.
More News
-
Warriors' Stephen Curry: Scores 26, drains six threes Monday•
-
Warriors' Stephen Curry: Cleared as expected•
-
Warriors' Stephen Curry: Trending toward playing•
-
Warriors' Stephen Curry: Goes through shootaround•
-
Warriors' Stephen Curry: Iffy for Monday•
-
Warriors' Stephen Curry: Busy on defense in win•