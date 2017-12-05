Warriors' Stephen Curry: Listed as doubtful for Wednesday

Curry (ankle) is listed as doubtful for Wednesday's game against the Hornets on the team's official game notes.

Curry was seen leaving the locker room on crutches after Monday night's game, so this doesn't come as much of a surprise. Even though X-rays on the injured ankle were negative, the team will likely be extra cautious with their star and be in no rush to give him back, especially given Curry's history with ankle injuries. Curry is scheduled to undergo an MRI on Tuesday, and the results should give some clarity on his recovery timetable.