Warriors' Stephen Curry: Listed as doubtful for Wednesday
Curry (ankle) is listed as doubtful for Wednesday's game against the Hornets on the team's official game notes.
Curry was seen leaving the locker room on crutches after Monday night's game, so this doesn't come as much of a surprise. Even though X-rays on the injured ankle were negative, the team will likely be extra cautious with their star and be in no rush to give him back, especially given Curry's history with ankle injuries. Curry is scheduled to undergo an MRI on Tuesday, and the results should give some clarity on his recovery timetable.
More News
-
Warriors' Stephen Curry: X-rays come back negative•
-
Warriors' Stephen Curry: X-Rays negative on ankle•
-
Warriors' Stephen Curry: Exits Monday's game with ankle injury•
-
Warriors' Stephen Curry: Will play as expected Monday•
-
Warriors' Stephen Curry: Probable for Monday•
-
Warriors' Stephen Curry: Will play Sunday vs. Heat•
-
Waiver Wire: Beware the schedule
Five NBA teams only play twice in Week 8, and that could prove to be even more important in...
-
Top Stash Candidates
Got an extra bench spot? You'll want to check this out to see who you should be stashing.
-
Catching up with the rookies
This could be one of the best rookie classes in years. We catch up with the talented youngsters...
-
Waiver targets: Follow the injuries
Injuries to Patrick Beverley and John Wall create chances for Milos Teodosic and Tim Frazier,...
-
Injury updates: Russell, Millsap go down
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
Injuries derailed the start of his Rockets' career, but Chris Paul is back on the right track...