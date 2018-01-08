Warriors' Stephen Curry: Listed as probable for Monday
Curry is listed as probable for Monday's game against the Nuggets due to left knee soreness.
This is the first report of Curry dealing with any sort of knee problem, so it's likely nothing serious and his presence on the injury report for Monday should be seen as nothing more than a precautionary measure. The expectation is that Curry will be on the floor against the Nuggets and play his regular dosage of minutes.
