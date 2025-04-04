Curry is questionable for Friday's game against the Nuggets due to a bruised tailbone, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.

Curry missed three of four games toward the end of March due to this injury, but he has appeared in four straight since, scoring 89 points (26-52 FG, 16-31 3Pt, 21-22 FT) over his past two appearances. Curry fell hard during Thursday's win over the Lakers and landed on his tailbone, grimacing while he worked his way to the free-throw line. However, the superstar point guard stayed in the game and was sharp the rest of the way. Jimmy Butler (forearm) is also questionable for the second half of Golden State's back-to-back set.