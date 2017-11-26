Warriors' Stephen Curry: Listed as questionable

Curry is listed as questionable for Monday's game against the Kings due to a bruised right hand, Connor Letourneau of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

The Warriors are listing Curry, Draymond Green (foot) and Kevin Durant (ankle) as questionable, but it seems likely that the designations are mostly precautionary. Look for a more concrete update at shootaround Monday morning.

