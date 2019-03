Curry is listed as out for Saturday's game against the Mavericks due to rest purposes.

Curry hasn't taken on too big of a workload as of late and only played 29 minutes in Thursday's win over the Pacers, but the team will still give the two-time MVP the night off on the front end of the back-to-back. Look for either Quinn Cook to get the start at point guard in Curry's absence and for Curry to return to the floor Sunday against Detroit.