Curry recorded 25 points (9-17 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 4-4 FT), nine rebounds, six assists, one block and one steal across 26 minutes during Tuesday's 133-95 victory over Phoenix.

Curry's totals could have easily been higher, but the Warriors led by as many as 43 points in the rout and the superstar's services weren't needed any longer. He ended up sitting in the fourth quarter alongside the rest of the starting lineup. It was a nice bounce-back for Curry, who managed only three points in Monday's loss to Houston. The Warriors are jockeying for playoff position and need a productive week from Curry as they try to stay out of the play-in tournament.