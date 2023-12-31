Curry had 25 points (9-25 FG, 6-15 3Pt, 1-1 FT), two rebounds, seven assists and one steal over 34 minutes during Saturday's 132-122 loss to the Mavericks.

Curry ended with a decent total, but the Warriors need more accuracy from the team leader. Curry's volume is not a problem with 113 shot attempts over the last five games, but his work beyond the arc has regressed significantly. He's converted only 30.8 percent of his shots from downtown over the last four games and averaged only 20.8 points per game over that span.