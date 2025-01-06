Curry posted 26 points (8-12 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 6-6 FT), seven rebounds and one steal in 30 minutes during Sunday's 129-99 loss to the Kings.

Curry returned to the lineup after missing the front end of a back-to-back set and finished with a team-high total. Curry's brief spurts of production provided some glimmers of hope for the Warriors, but his two consecutive four-point plays in the second quarter barely put a dent in Sacramento's significant lead. Notably, Curry failed to record an assist during the loss, resulting in a 32-22 advantage for the Warriors in the category.