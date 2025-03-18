Curry ended with 20 points (6-21 FG, 4-14 3Pt, 4-4 FT), four rebounds, seven assists and three steals across 36 minutes during Monday's 114-105 loss to Denver.

Curry had a down night offensively, hitting only 28.6 percent of tries from the field while committing seven turnovers against a Denver team without Nikola Jokic (elbow), Jamal Murray (ankle) and Christian Braun (foot). After the game, coach Steve Kerr stated Curry "has been carrying us for a month" and that his point guard is exhausted, per Anthony Slater of The Athletic. When asked about the sharpshooter's availability for the team's second half of a back-to-back Tuesday against Milwaukee, Kerr wasn't sure if Curry would go. Golden State will presumably wait to see how he feels Tuesday before making a decision on his availability.