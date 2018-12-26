Warriors' Stephen Curry: Major downturn in Christmas loss
Curry totaled 15 points (5-17 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 3-3 FT), five assists, one rebound and one steal across 37 minutes in the Warriors' 127-101 loss to the Lakers on Tuesday.
Curry fell victim to the same malaise that afflicted the Warriors as a whole. His 29.4 percent success rate from the field was his second sub-30-percent tally of December, while his 25.0 percent figure from distance equaled a monthly low. Given he'd just erupted for 42 points for the second time this month just a game earlier, Curry's modest night Tuesday can safely be labeled an outlier he'll look to bounce back from against the Trail Blazers on Thursday.
