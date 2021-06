Curry was selected to the All-NBA First Team.

Curry had an incredible bounce-back season, carrying a struggling Warriors team to the play-in tournament. He averaged a career-high 32.0 points per game while shooting 48.4 percent from the field, 42.1 percent from three and 91.6 percent from the free-throw line. He also added 5.8 assists, 5.5 rebounds in and 1.2 steals per game.