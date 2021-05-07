Curry produced 34 points (11-21 FG, 6-13 3Pt, 6-7 FT), seven assists, four rebounds and a steal across 31 minutes in Thursday's 118-97 win over the Thunder.

Curry has been regression-free, as the perennial sharpshooter hasn't posted a number below 30 points since April 18. Although double-doubles have eluded him since February, he still turns in excellent ancillary numbers and is the unquestioned core of the team's offensive attack. Almost single-handedly, he's made the Warriors playoff-relevant.