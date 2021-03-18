Curry (tailbone) did not practice Thursday, Wes Goldberg of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
Curry left Wednesday's game against the Rockets with a bruised tailbone and was unable to return. His status for Friday's matchup against the Grizzlies has yet to be determined, but it's discouraging that he wasn't able to practice Thursday. If Curry is held out against Memphis, Nico Mannion and Brad Wanamaker could see increased run for the Warriors.
