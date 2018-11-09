Warriors' Stephen Curry: MRI comes back clean, out Saturday

Curry's MRI on his strained groin came back clean, but he will not play in Saturday's game against the Nets, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.

Curry remains without a timetable for a return and is being considered day-to-day for now, according to head coach Steve Kerr. Quinn Cook will get the start at point guard in Curry's absence, and he could be in for a heavy dose of minutes, especially if Shaun Livingston (foot), who did practice Friday, remains out.