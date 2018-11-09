Warriors' Stephen Curry: MRI on tap for Friday

Curry (thigh) will undergo an MRI on Friday, Mark Medina of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Curry had to exit Thursday's game against the Bucks prematurely after suffering a left adductor strain. The results of Friday's MRI will likely be coupled with a timeline for his return, that is if he's forced to miss any time at all. Shaun Livingston (foot) and Quinn Cook would likely fill in for Curry if he misses time, although Klay Thompson, Kevin Durant and Draymond Green (toe) would also see inflated value in Curry's potential absence.