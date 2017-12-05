Warriors' Stephen Curry: MRI results expected Tuesday, out Wednesday

Curry (ankle) is undergoing an MRI on Tuesday with results expected later in the day, though has already been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Hornets, Chris Haynes of ESPN.com reports.

Curry sprained his ankle during Monday's game against the Pelicans and was seen leaving the locker room on crutches after the contest. X-rays on the ankle returned negative, though the MRI should reveal more information. While he's sidelined, Shaun Livingston, Patrick McCaw and Andre Iguodala should see extended run at point guard.