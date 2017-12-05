Warriors' Stephen Curry: MRI results negative, no return timetable
Curry's (ankle) MRI came back clean, but he's experiencing significant swelling and has no timetable for a return, Shams Charania of Yahoo Sports reports. He's still being listed as doubtful for Wednesday's contest against the Hornets.
Though Curry is being listed as doubtful for Wednesday, implying he could possibly play, there are also indications that he could be out for "a while". According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, Curry's ankle injury will be re-evaluated "in a couple of weeks", suggesting he'll be out until mid-to-late December. More clarity on the situation will likely emerge once Curry gets deeper into the recovery process and his swelling goes down. Regardless, while he's sidelined, Shaun Livingston and Patrick McCaw will probably see more run. Andre Iguodala will likely also spend more time at point guard.
