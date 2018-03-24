Warriors' Stephen Curry: MRI reveals Grade 2 MCL sprain

Curry was diagnosed with a Grade 2 MCL sprain in his left knee and will be re-evaluated in three weeks, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

While Curry's absence, coupled with injuries to Kevin Durant (ribs) and Klay Thompson (thumb), will likely keep the Warriors from catching Houston for the No. 1 seed, the news is relatively positive for Golden State, which could get Curry back near the start of the playoffs. The two-time MVP is all but certain to miss the remainder of the regular season, however, dealing a major blow to fantasy owners over the final two-plus weeks of the season. So long as Curry remains out, Quinn Cook will likely continue to draw starts at point guard, with Patrick McCaw and Shaun Livingston in line for reserve minutes.