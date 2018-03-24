Warriors' Stephen Curry: MRI set for Saturday

Curry is scheduled to undergo an MRI on Saturday after exiting late in the third quarter of the Warriors' 106-94 victory Friday over the Hawks due to a MCL sprain in his left knee, Chris Haynes of ESPN.com reports.

Returning to action Friday following a six-game absence due to a right ankle sprain, Curry was well on his way to a big night with 29 points (10-18 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 6-6 FT), seven boards, one assist and one block across 25 minutes before teammate JaVale McGee fell on the point guard's left leg while attempting to block a shot. While Curry said he experienced no issues with his ankle during the outing, another absence could be in store based on the results of the MRI. Expect the Warriors to provide a timetable for Curry's return to action later Sunday, but if the two-time MVP ends up missing games, Quinn Cook would likely step back in as Golden State's top floor general.