Curry chipped in 28 points (8-16 FG, 7-11 3Pt, 5-6 FT), two rebounds, four assists and one steal in 31 minutes during Sunday's 115-104 loss to the Cavaliers.

Curry led the Warriors in threes made and points scored in Sunday's home loss to Cleveland, finishing two points shy of reaching the 30-point mark for the second straight game. Curry has tallied 28 or more points in four of his six outings this season, connecting on four or more threes in every game this year.