Curry generated 39 points (12-30 FG, 4-11 3Pt, 11-11 FT), four assists, three rebounds, one steal and one block across 41 minutes of Sunday's 141-127 loss to Toronto in overtime.

Curry fell one point short of his fifth 40-point game of the campaign despite attempting a season-high 30 shots. All of his points came in regulation. Since returning from a five-game absence Dec. 12, Curry is averaging 31.1 points, 5.1 rebounds, 4.9 assists and 1.1 steals across 34.5 minutes spanning seven appearances.