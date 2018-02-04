Warriors' Stephen Curry: Nets 24 in close loss

Curry poured in 24 points (8-16 FG, 5-12 3Pt, 3-4 FT) and added six rebounds, four assists and two steals across 36 minutes in Saturday's 115-108 loss to the Nuggets.

Curry posted his best success rate from the field over the last three games, but he missed a critical three-pointer late in the game with the Warriors down 107-104. He was mostly sharp otherwise, and he's now impressively drained at least five three-pointers in six of his last eight games. Curry naturally remains an elite asset across all formats, even if his usage sees some slight fluctuations while he shares the floor with several other high-usage options.