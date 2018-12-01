Warriors' Stephen Curry: No minutes restriction
Curry (groin) does not have a minutes restriction Saturday against the Pistons, Nick Friedell of ESPN.com reports.
Though he doesn't have an official minutes limit, Curry will not play the entire first and third quarters like he usually does. As a result, he's still a bit of a risky DFS option, but is not someone necessarily avoid completely.
More News
-
Warriors' Stephen Curry: Will play Saturday vs. Detroit•
-
Warriors' Stephen Curry: Ruled out Thursday•
-
Warriors' Stephen Curry: Takes part in closed-doors scrimmage•
-
Warriors' Stephen Curry: Expected to practice next week•
-
Warriors' Stephen Curry: Out through Saturday•
-
Warriors' Stephen Curry: To be re-evaluated in 10 days•
-
Week 8 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Alex Barutha goes through each position to find start and sit recommendations for Fantasy Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 8
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 7 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 7 and beyond.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 7 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 7 Preview: Beware of 3 on 2
Who should you start and sit for Week 7? The schedule, as usual, provides guidance.