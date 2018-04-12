Warriors' Stephen Curry: Not expected to play in Round 1

Curry (knee) is not expected to take the floor for the first round of the playoffs against the Spurs, Anthony Slater of The Athletic Bay Area reports.

An official update will come Saturday, but the Warriors are planning to be without Curry for their first-round matchup. While he's sidelined, Quinn Cook should continue starting at point guard. Over the past 14 games, he's averaging 17.1 points, 4.9 assists and 4.2 rebounds in 35.4 minutes.