Warriors' Stephen Curry: Not his best effort Sunday

Curry amassed 18 points (5-12 FG, 3-10 3Pt, 5-5 FT), seven rebounds, four assists, and one steal in 37 minutes during Sunday's 104-100 victory over Houston.

Curry was given the green light Sunday after suffering an ankle injury in Game 6 of their first-round series. He did not appear hampered by the injury but did only attempt 12 field-goals on what was certainly a quiet night for the sharpshooter. There is no word of a flare up and as of right now it would appear as though he will be good to go Tuesday for Game 2.