Curry has no minutes restriction for Tuesday's game versus the Thunder, C.J. Holmes of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Curry was reportedly on a minutes restriction Tuesday, although he still received 32 minutes of action. The superstar point guard seems to have fully recovered from his lower leg injury and is a must-start in all fantasy formats.
