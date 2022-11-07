Curry isn't listed on the injury report ahead of Monday's matchup against the Kings.

Curry was sidelined for Friday's game against the Pelicans due to a sore right elbow, but the absence can likely be chalked up to rest after averaging 36.6 minutes over his previous five appearances. The superstar point guard figures to pick up Monday where he left off, averaging 31.0 points, 7.0 rebounds and 6.8 assists across the first nine games of the season.