Curry (rest) is not listed on the injury report and is available to play Monday against the Nuggets.

Curry didn't play Saturday against the Suns due to rest, but the star floor general isn't listed on Sunday's injury report, so he should be available to suit up Monday. That means Brandon Williams, who started at point guard versus Phoenix, should return to the bench. Curry is averaging 23.5 points per game despite shooting a mere 29.4 percent from three-point range in his two appearances this season.