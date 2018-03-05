Warriors' Stephen Curry: Not listed on Tuesday's injury report
Curry (ankle) is no longer listed on the injury report ahead of Tuesday's game against the Nets, Marc J. Spears of ESPN reports.
Curry was able to go through a full practice Monday and coach Steve Kerr indicated he expected him back Tuesday, so it doesn't come as a huge surprise that Curry is absent from the injury report entirely. Barring an uptick in discomfort during morning shootaround or pregame warmups Tuesday, look for Curry to take on his typical role in the starting lineup and play without restrictions.
More News
-
Warriors' Stephen Curry: Expected to play Tuesday•
-
Warriors' Stephen Curry: Ankle injury not serious•
-
Warriors' Stephen Curry: Scores 28 points before injury•
-
Warriors' Stephen Curry: Leaves game with ankle injury•
-
Warriors' Stephen Curry: Scores 25 points Wednesday•
-
Warriors' Stephen Curry: Drops 21 in Monday's win•
-
Week 21 Waiver Wire
There is plenty of talent available at this late hour of the season. Alex Rikleen starts his...
-
Finding category help down stretch
Time is short, so patience has waning value. Here are players who could still be available...
-
Hoops Week 20 Stock Watch
As the Fantasy Hoops season nears its playoffs, here are the players who are making moves for...
-
Week 20 Waiver Wire: Stretch adds
Refreshed after the All-Star Break? Alex Rikleen helps you target waiver help and has key schedule...
-
Fantasy All-Star teams
With the All-Star weekend putting a pause on the action, we take a look at some of the superlatives...
-
NBA Stock Watch: Week 18
Who's moving up and down in the NBA? Isaiah Thomas might be moving the most after being shipped...