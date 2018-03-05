Warriors' Stephen Curry: Not listed on Tuesday's injury report

Curry (ankle) is no longer listed on the injury report ahead of Tuesday's game against the Nets, Marc J. Spears of ESPN reports.

Curry was able to go through a full practice Monday and coach Steve Kerr indicated he expected him back Tuesday, so it doesn't come as a huge surprise that Curry is absent from the injury report entirely. Barring an uptick in discomfort during morning shootaround or pregame warmups Tuesday, look for Curry to take on his typical role in the starting lineup and play without restrictions.