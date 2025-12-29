Warriors' Stephen Curry: Not on injury report
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Curry is not on the injury report for Monday's game against Brooklyn.
After logging 41 minutes Sunday against Toronto, Curry said after the game that he was unsure of his status for Monday. It appears that he's going to give it a go, so his body must have responded well to the massive workload.
More News
-
Warriors' Stephen Curry: Iffy for Monday•
-
Warriors' Stephen Curry: Nears 40 points in OT loss•
-
Warriors' Stephen Curry: Inefficient from field in win•
-
Warriors' Stephen Curry: Rallies after shaky start•
-
Warriors' Stephen Curry: Double-doubles with four treys•
-
Warriors' Stephen Curry: Drops 48 points in loss•