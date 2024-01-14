Curry (rest) isn't on the injury report for Monday's game against Memphis.
Curry sat out Saturday's game against the Bucks for rest purposes, but he'll be back in action following a minimal absence. Over six appearances this month, he's averaged 23.8 points, 6.2 assists and 3.2 rebounds in 31.8 minutes per game.
