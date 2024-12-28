Curry (knee) is not on the injury report and will play Saturday against the Suns.

Curry didn't play Friday against the Clippers due to knee injury management, but head coach Steve Kerr stated Friday night that the star floor general was going to be available for the second leg of his back-to-back set. Expect Curry to handle his regular workload in the backcourt, possibly alongside Dennis Schroder. Curry is averaging 22.6 points, 6.9 assists and 3.7 rebounds per game across nine December appearances.