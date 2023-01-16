Curry ended Sunday's 132-118 loss to the Bulls with 20 points (8-15 FG, 3-10 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 10 rebounds, four assists and one block across 34 minutes.

Curry had a tough night shooting the basketball, but he still managed to reach the 20-point threshold for the second time in three games since his return from a shoulder injury. He also collected 10 rebounds, marking his best performance on the glass since Dec. 2.