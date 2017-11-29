Warriors' Stephen Curry: Now probable for Wednesday
Curry (hand) has been upgraded to probable for Wednesday's game against the Lakers.
Curry missed Monday's game against the Kings with a bruised hand, but returned to practice Wednesday, so it's not exactly surprising that he's now expected play following a one-game layoff. Look for Curry to test everything out during pregame warmups, but barring any last second setbacks, Curry should take on his usual role in the starting lineup at point guard and likely won't be on any sort of restrictions. Patrick McCaw will move back to the bench in the corresponding move.
