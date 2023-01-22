Curry (hip) is available for Sunday's matchup against the Nets, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.
As expected, all the Warriors' regulars are fine after missing Friday's matchup against the Cavaliers. Since returning from a shoulder injury, Curry is averaging 25.8 points, 5.2 rebounds and 3.8 assists in 33.8 minutes.
More News
-
Warriors' Stephen Curry: Won't play Friday•
-
Warriors' Stephen Curry: Hits six threes in loss•
-
Warriors' Stephen Curry: Erupts for 41 in win•
-
Warriors' Stephen Curry: Notches double-double in loss•
-
Warriors' Stephen Curry: Could play both nights of B2B•
-
Warriors' Stephen Curry: Logs 23 minutes in easy win•